Princeton Rescue Squad celebrates largest class yet

The Princeton Rescue Squad held their first ever graduation ceremony for the 19 students who successfully completed their EMT training. 59 News was at the ceremony and spoke with some of the graduates about their accomplishment.

Princeton is Brock Hess' hometown. Now that he's completed his EMT training, he's happy to know he'll soon be certified to help his family or friends if they're ever in trouble.

"It'll be really nice because I know a lot of people around here, I've got a lot of friends and family and it'll just be a comfortable feeling knowing if I have to help someone I'll be able to and know what I'm doing instead of just stand around and not know anything about what's going on," said Hess, EMT Training Program Graduate.

Hess was one of the 19 students who have graduated from Princeton Rescue Squad's EMT training program. They were all honored Tuesday night during Princeton Rescue Squad's first ever graduation ceremony.

Justin Parker, one of the course instructors says this is by far the biggest class the rescue squad has ever seen.

"It's big, it's really big for us. We're really excited for them. We want to make sure the students get rewarded for what they've done," said Parker, Critical Care Paramedic and Course Instructor.

He says their normal class size for the four month course is only six to eight students. He attributes the larger class size to their group work and hands on learning.

"We're here, we're going to be here to stay. We're continuing to grow and that's one of the biggest things we want to put out there is this educational building is just the start and it'll be more than an educational building. It'll be a very big opportunity for us and the community as well," said Parker.

Parker says out of the 19 program graduates, about half want to go on to work for Princeton's Rescue Squad.