Proposed Bill Would Allow VA School Employees To Carry Concealed Handguns On School Property

A lawmaker in Virginia reportedly wants certain school employees to be able to have concealed handguns on school property. The proposed bill is from Republican Delegate Robert Marshall. It would allow designated Virginia school employees to carry concealed handguns on school property. If passed, the designated employees would be trained and certified.

Marshall said, "Schools are soft targets. There's evidence that ISIS has indicated that they've made threats with respect of schools in the past."



Tazewell County Schools Assistant Superintendent Chris Stacy said they haven't had any in depth conversation about the proposed bill. He said if something like that was implemented, they would look at options and there would have to be a lot of training and protocols.

Stacy said, "Have there been some catastrophes at schools? Yes there have. Do we always need to keep safety a top priority? Yes we do. Does that involve arming employees at a school system? I'm not sure."

Tazewell County Schools have school resource officers, security cameras, and practice safely drills like soft lockdown and hard lockdown. They also have door systems where anyone who is trying to get in the school has to push a button and identify who they are before they are let in the school.

Tazewell High School Principal Timothy Hollar said, "I think that we need to follow whatever the legislature proposes to us but I can't imagine them dictating that schools must do it. I would imagine that they'll probably leave it up to each local locality to make that decision."

Marshall has reportedly been unsuccessful with similar legislation in the past. We are told since 2013, 8 states passed laws allowing teachers and school staff to carry guns.