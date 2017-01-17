Raleigh County Parents Concerned Over Education Budget Shortfall

Parents of students in Raleigh County Schools are concerned about the future of their children's education, after learning about a recently announced budget shortage for the local board of education.

Administrators said that the budget for Raleigh County Schools will be down by more than $1 million, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. They cited a decline in enrollment as the reason for the cut. Personnel layoffs are likely to be one of the first moves the board makes.

April Elkins has a high school senior and a kindergartner in the Raleigh County school system, and said losing teachers would be devastating to the quality of their education.

"They work hard already as it is, the teachers give their all," Elkins said. "And to know they're going to double the classroom sizes: that means kids that need the attention are going to lose that attention. I think it's a tragedy, and I'm tired of us being 50th."

Stephen Story is another Raleigh County parent with two children attending Woodrow Wilson High School, and shares Elkins concerns. Story is afraid the layoffs will affect his kids' education beyond the core subjects, like arts and physical education.

"The arts program and the athletic programs were the ways that they made friends and got connected into their social network," Story said.

But West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is pushing for better education in the Mountain State, giving Story and Elkins a reason to believe in a brighter future for their children.

"Imagine a place where the future of our schools were the very best," Justice said during his inauguration speech in Charleston on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Both parents hope Justice can quickly resolve the budget issues for schools in southern West Virginia.

"It'll be good to see, you know, what he can do with education," Story said. "And not just extracurricular activities, but with a child's overall education and how we can make schools better."

"I know the resources are there, but also know he has a big road ahead of him to figure that out," Elkins added.

In the meantime, administrators in Raleigh County are holding meetings this week to decide what cuts should be made to balance the budget.

