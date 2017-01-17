Pineville Students Work to Help the less fortunate

One school in Wyoming County is working to help those in need. Students at Pineville Middle School won $25,000 worth of technology as a part of a Samsung Solve contest. The contest works to encourage teachers and students to solve problems in their community through the use of technology.

Together the school recognized people in their area don't have jobs or the money they need to support themselves. To help they created a website where people can request necessities anonymously. Students then collect clothes, food and toiletries and accept donations from the community.

"It's very important that they want to help their community and each other, I hope that continues for the rest of their lives they keep doing that," said a teacher at Pineville Middle School, Amanda Mullins.

Students are now working on making a video to illustrate their work. They will submit that video as a second part of the contest where they can qualify for a $50,000 prize.