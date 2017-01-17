Wyoming County Works to Open their First Recovery Center

This morning (1/17) officials in Wyoming County held a meeting to discuss opening a recovery center and it would be the first recovery center in the county.

"If I can do it anyone can do it," said an employee with Highland House Case West Virginia, Melanie Danielson.

Danielson was an addict for more than 20 years and now she's six years sober. Danielson has made it her mission to help those struggling with addiction. "I hope to save some people's lives, I love loving on people, I love seeing people change their lives, everybody is worth of a new life, you can start over from scratch," said Danielson.

She spoke to more than 20 officials working with them to open a recovery center in Wyoming County to combat the drug crisis.

Officials are working to build the center in Pineville and they plan to house up to 20 people. Their main goal is to help those struggling in Wyoming County. "I want to see our county prosper back to the way it was and get rid of the substance problem here," said a employee for Recovering Wyoming, Craig Rhodes.

As a recovering addict himself, Rhodes believes this facility will help addicts put down pills for good. "My goal is for it to be successful for men and women," said Rhodes.

This will be the first recovery center in Wyoming County and it's estimated cost is around $200,000. "Most of it is coming from the state but we're looking into the JIR, which is a justice department grant," said Rhodes.

With enough funding they can begin to build not just a facility, but hope for Wyoming County. "It takes everyone to solve a problem in a community and I just like to have a lot of involvement and participation, help is coming," said Rhodes.

While they haven't finalized everything yet, Rhodes said are leaning toward having this center for men and hope to open it by the summer. Once it is established they will open another one for women.