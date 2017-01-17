Princeton Couple Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize

Princeton's own Tom and Martha Robinson discovered they had the winning numbers in their hands on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The West Virginia Lottery introduced the Robinson's as the first Powerball winners in 2017 at a press conference on Tuesday in Charleston.

The Robinson's purchased the Power Play option at Smoker Friendly #12 in Princeton, by doing so doubled their amount from $1 million to $2 million.

Martha has worked in central supply at the Princeton Community Hospital for 30 years. Tom is a truck driver.

“We are both so excited. I went to work on Thursday, but did not tell anyone,” Martha said. “My stomach has been in knots since we found out. I haven’t been able to sleep. We just can’t believe it.

The Robinson's have a large family and plan to use their winnings to support them as well as catch up on finances.

“We play the Lottery regularly and we have won some money in the past, but nothing like this,” Martha said. “We are going to pay some bills, look at getting a new house and help our kids."

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, January 18, 2016, drawing is now $135 Million. Powerball tickets cost $2 ($3 with the Power Play option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes),