UPDATE: Sheriff shares more information on officer involved shooting

4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2017 UPDATE:

New details about an officer involved shooting are released by the Wyoming County Sheriff. Deputies were called to the Rolling Hills area at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after there were reports of a man shooting the tires of a car. When investigators arrived, Ralph Saunders took off in his car.

Deputies followed Saunders up a dead end road, that is when he backed up into one of their cruisers and hit another. Sheriff C.S. Parker said a State Trooper arrived on the scene and opened fire when it appeared Saunders was going to try and ram the police cruisers again.

Saunders received non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Parker said he is in stable condition. Saunders is expected to be charged in Wyoming County for Felony Destruction of Property and other charges related to Driving Under the Influence.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Police are investigating a case where a man tried to run down law enforcement officers over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in the Rolling Hills area of Wyoming County. That is near Pineville, WV.

According to investigators, Ralph Saunders, 65, attempted to run over a law enforcement officer with his vehicle. The trooper responded by firing his service weapon and Saunders was hit by gun fire. State Troopers said Saunders had non life-threatening injuries. Charges could be filed against Saunders in the case.