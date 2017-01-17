West Virginia woman charged with tossing dog from car window - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia woman charged with tossing dog from car window

West Virginia woman charged with tossing dog from car window

Posted: Updated:

A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg, South Carolina.
A sheriff's department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home.
The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said heard a thud after the window rolled down.
Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.
The dog suffered a few cuts and a possible broken leg.
It was not known if Carr has an attorney.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.