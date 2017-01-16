UPDATE: Fayette County missing teen found in North Carolina

UPDATE: Deputies in Fayette County tell 59News a missing teenager has been found.

Mary Elizabeth Kincaid was last seen in the Gauley Bridge area around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Kincaid was believed to be with Dalton Edwards, an adult from Ashboro, North Carolina.

Deputies tell us she was found in North Carolina and is being safely returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fayette County Deputies need your help locating 15-year-old Mary Elizabeth Kincaid. She was last seen in the Gauley Bridge area at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Kincaid is a white girl who weighs about 160 pounds. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, and has brown wavy hair. She was last seen in black leggings and a purple Columbia jacket.

Investigators said Kincaid is believed to be with Dalton Edwards, an adult from Ashboro, NC. Deputies think they could be trying to make their way back Ashboro.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact their local 911 center. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers by calling 304-255-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 Tips App on your computer or mobile device.