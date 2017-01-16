Georgetown University is linked to a small community in Louisiana

The small town of Maringouin in Iberville Parish, LA, has a population of fewer than 2,000. But the community has a link to our nation's capital in Washington, D.C. The connection dates back hundreds of years with voices crying from their graves.

Our story begins in the nation's capital, Washington D.C. at Georgetown University. Georgetown is one of the nation's most prestigious institutions of higher learning in the entire world, and it is the first Jesuit and Catholic university in the country?.

Georgetown has produced a President of the United States, two supreme court justices, more than 20 Rhodes scholars and an NCAA championship basketball team. That last item is most curious though considering that 1984 team was coached by hall-of-famer John Thompson, the first African-American coach ever to win the title.

So, what's the connection between Washington D.C. and the small town of Maringouin, Louisiana, which is located just west of Baton Rouge? Well, dozens of acres of land, mostly sugar cane fields are owned by the descendants of the 272 slaves who are buried right here in this small cemetery, and many of those slaves were bought and sold by the priests at Georgetown University.

"When I got the call telling me that there were names of slaves that were sold from Georgetown, that some of them were probably my relatives. As soon as he mentioned the name Cornelius Hawkins, I said 'this is for real.'," said Maxine Crump.

Ms. Crump is the great-great granddaughter of Neely Hawkins, who died in 1902 at the age of 70. He was aboard one of the slave ships. He was one of the 272. Ms. Crump and her sister, Michelle Harrington, continued to uncover long-buried ancestral information which might have never been discovered. Enter Georgetown University itself. It has acknowledged and embraced the debt it owes these folks, and is doing something tangible about it.

Georgetown president John DeGioia actually traveled here to Maringouin, LA, and walked the fields where the slaves worked and later purchased, and later still, passed it down to their descendants.

"To be able to walk this ground, which was once walked by some of the 272 that were sold in 1838 and to be able to experience this place is part of me trying to understand how best to bring immediacy of all of this into our current reality," said DeGioia.

The president announced the university's plans to make amends. Among the reparations, the school will offer priority admissions to the descendants of the slaves it sold.

"They are stepping up and admitting that that was wrong, and that they are researching it to see how it all played out and continuing to look all the way to the descendants so that that impact can be seen," added Maxine Crump. "Because, recently and for a long time, I think most of America thinks slavery was the past and what happens now to those descendants--it doesn't even exist. We are being told we should be over it. However, Georgetown is recognizing that this is a continuum and we're a part of it."

Georgetown University continues to work with historians around the country in an attempt to locate other descendants of the slaves sold to fund the university.