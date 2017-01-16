Tamarack Chef to Hold Cooking Class

Tamarack is holding a cooking class on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

The course is called the Science of Food. It will be taught by Jamie Henderson, Tamarack executive chef. He said participants will learn how to put those perfect final touches on dishes.

"It's stuff that will make your food look better," Henderson said. "It's going to be stuff that makes your proteins better with this method of cooking. We're going to show you how to keep vegetable nice and green, instead of that dull brown."

The Science of Food is open to the public. It costs $25.

The seminar starts Thursday at 6 p.m.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.