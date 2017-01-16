Beckley Volunteers Glaze Empty Bowls on MLK Day

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition in Beckley was carried on the morning of Jan. 16, 2017.

People in the community came together at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia for the fourth annual Empty Bowls project. Volunteers there were painting glaze on the clay bowls.

Dozens of people helped out from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

"The whole process is to bring awareness to the hunger that exists in our own community," Leslie Baker, Youth Museum Operations Director, said. "So these bowls are representative of what so many people eat in a day, which is so unfortunate."

Baker said the Empty Bowls project has raised more than $46,000 for 11 food pantries over the past four years. The official day of the fundraiser is coming up April 1 at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.

