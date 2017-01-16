WVU Tech Students Help Out Community on MLK Day

A local university is paying respects to Martin Luther King Jr. Day by doing service projects.

Volunteers from West Virginia University Tech were helping out organizations in Raleigh and Wyoming Counties.

Luke Jobson, WVU Tech student, spent his holiday cleaning One Voice in Beckley. The sophomore came over from Sydney, Australia in 2016 to play soccer for the university.

He said giving back to those who need it most in southern West Virginia has become important to him, in a short amount of time.

"Being able to help them out, and I guess try to offer them a hand with help, you know, that's something I like," Jobson said. "That's why I come out and do things like this."

Jobson was not alone in his efforts to help the community. Several of his peers were alongside him at One Voice doing their part.

Others helped out at the Women's Resource Center, Tickety Boo Mercantile and Pine Haven Center in Raleigh County, as well as Itmann Food Bank in Wyoming County. WVU Tech had more than 40 volunteers of students, faculty and staff working on these service projects.

"We have great students at [WVU] Tech," Candice Stadler, WVU Tech Career Services Director, said. "They love to give back. They're wonderful kids. They work hard, they care about each other and they care about the community."

More than 100 hours of community service were done Monday, between all the volunteers from WVU Tech. Their work did not go unnoticed.

"It says a lot about them, it's a lot of character," Candy Clay, One Voice Director, said. "It shows they really care about their community."

