Greenbrier Valley Airport Resumes Full Services with Via Airlines

After a few chaotic weeks, Greenbrier Valley Airport has resumed their services with Via Airlines.

While it is still unclear what caused the controversy to make the airport suddenly stop their services with Via Air, they are now on a full schedule with the airline.

Today (1/16) marks the first day they have resumed full services with the airline. Via Air offers flights out of Lewisburg at a very low cost.

People can take these flights to destinations like Charlotte, NC. Despite some problems over the weeks, Greenbrier Valley Airport said they are working to best serve their customers.