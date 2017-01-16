Lewisburg Holds their Annual MLK March

The City of Lewisburg held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. march which has been going on for decades.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the courthouse in Lewisburg as they remembered Martin Luther King Jr. for the American hero he is.

The Mayor of Lewisburg said this is a tradition he is happy to be a part of. "We're just proud to be able to host it and let everyone enjoy it. Also, to reflect on what he's meant for the country and to let me take that and run with it in their own way," said the Mayor of Lewisburg, John Manchester.

Manchester has named this week as the official Martin Luther King Jr. week. Today (1/16) residents gathered to celebrate Doctor King's life.

Doris Irwin was one of many people who came out to march. Irwin has marched in the Lewisburg the remembrance walk for years. "It's critical for me, I felt like I have to do this," said Irwin.

Irwin said Martin Luther King Jr. gave up his life for the freedom of others, an important fact she doesn't want anyone to forget. "We may have come on separate ships, but we're still in the same boat now," said Irwin.

As a strong believer for equality, Irwin said we may be united as one in America, but it doesn't always feel that way. "You know it's really not equal still in America for minorities," said Irwin.

That's why her and hundreds of others put their feet toward changing that. "It doesn't matter about skin color or where you came from, just treat everyone with respect," said Odessa Godfrey.

Together they marched with signs in hand to keep Doctor King's legacy alive. "If Martin Luther King Jr. was still alive today he would say forget about dreaming and take action," said Irwin.

Irwin said she wants to spread love and kindness every single day because it's Martin Luther King Junior's American Dream that has changed her life. "Martin Luther King Jr. is my American Dream," said Irwin.