Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

Southwest Virginia Community College celebrated Martin Luther King Junior's legacy today. Martin Luther King Junior Day was enacted in 1983.  Throughout their annual luncheon, the SWCC Jazz Combo provided music while attendees ate. Dr. Michael Henry has been involved with the luncheon for the past 30 years. Dr. Michael Henry, Professor at Southwest Virginia Community College, told us "Basically came through a time and was able to live a part of the civil rights movement. And uh, you know, I was also able to also look at tv and look at the marches and things that Dr. Martin Luther King conducted. And so just to be able to speak about his legacy means a lot for me today." Henry spoke about Martin Luther King Junior as a person, his dream, and addressed challenges that people face now. 

