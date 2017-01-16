Concord Charlie makes his prediction on whether or not we will see another six weeks of winter. This year marks Concord's 39th annual Groundhog Day breakfast. Vain Colby is this year's Grand Groundhog Day Watcher. This title is given to a person who has positively impacted life and culture in southern West Virginia. Vain Colby, Concord University Grand Groundhog Watcher, said "I'm so excited. This is such an honor. Um, of course, uh, I attended Concord and this is like going home for me, you know. I don't get to Athens very much." Concord Charlie will be looking for his shadow in just a few weeks, at 8 in the morning on February 2nd.