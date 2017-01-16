Hearthside Books set to Close

A local bookstore will be closing their doors after 24 years. Hearthside Books has been a staple in the Bluefield community for years. They sell a variety of books, from children's to cook books to adult coloring books. They also provide school books and teaching supplies to the Mercer County Schools. Everything in the store is on sale, and you can still order books until the end of January. Anne Hess, Co-owner of Hearthside Books, told us "You really get to know the people that come into the store because you help them chose books for their family, their kids, their grandkids. You learn what they like, what they don't like, and you just kind of, you know, grow to learn their families and see them grow up." Hearthside Books last day of business is February 18th.