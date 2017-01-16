Man accused of stealing money from church collection plates

An alarm at the Crab Orchard Animal Clinic leads to the arrest of a person in a break-in at a nearby church. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department were called to the clinic during the early morning hours on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after an alarm was set off. An investigator found a man dressed in camouflage and a ski mask. The suspect ran off leaving a guitar behind. Deputies were able to catch up with the man and make an arrest.

The suspect, Lonnie Gene Woodrum is believed to have also stolen money from the collection plates at Bible Wesleyan Church. The guitar that was found had a name and a phone number which connects it to the church. Investigators were able to find where the church had been broken into and the money had been stolen.

Woodrum is facing charges of Attempt to Commit a Felony, Fleeing on Foot, Breaking and Entering and Larceny. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.