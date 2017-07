The West Virginia State Police released a statement to notify the public of a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday, January 20, 2017. The checkpoint will be set up on Oakvale Road in Mercer County from 7 p.m - 1 a.m this weekend.

The checkpoint has a twofold purpose. Not only do the police want deter travelers passing through West Virginia from driving impaired, but they also want to increase public awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.