Judge Hutchison Prepares to Swear in his friend Governor-Elect Jim Justice

Tomorrow morning (1/16) Raleigh County Circuit Judge, John Hutchison will swear in West Virginia's new Governor. Judge Hutchison told 59 News how special this swear in will be for him. "I'm very honored that he would ask me, he could ask anyone to do a swearing in," said Judge Hutchison.

Governor-Elect, Jim Justice chose his old buddy, Judge John Hutchison. They both go back years to when they both attended Woodrow Wilson High School. "He and I went to high school together, we played basketball together in the late 60's. So I've known Jim for a long, long time," said Judge Hutchison.

Out on the basketball court is where their friendship of 50 years began. Hutchison now prepares to swear in his longtime friend and he said it's nothing but a honor. "I've never sworn in anyone quite as important, I'd say," said Judge Hutchison.

During his 22 years Hutchison has sworn many officials in as Judge, but tells me this one will be the most memorable. "It's him and the state's celebration and I am very humble he would ask me," said Judge Hutchison.

As Hutchison reminisces on their high school days as flying hawks, "both of us we're members of the 1960 champion team," said Judge Hutchison and it's that championship which has carried on until present day.

"I watched him build and make decisions and go different ways," said Judge Hutchison. Hutchison believes as a friend, Justice will take on his new role as governor and put West Virginia on the right path. "He has the ability to see things a lot of other people don't, I've seen that over the years," said Judge Hutchison.

Monday morning (1/16) Justice will take the oath in front of Hutchison and that's when a new chapter will begin. "Then he moves forward from there and for me to be involved in that. It's very monumental from my standpoint, I will be in at the beginning of what I hope will being West Virginia forward," said Judge Hutchison. Judge Hutchison will swear Justice in tomorrow morning at 12:01 A.M.