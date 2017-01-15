Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom helps dress Inaugural Ball attendees

Tomorrow, Governor-elect Jim Justice will be officially sworn into office at the state capitol in Charleston. Even though his inauguration is in Charleston, many people are anxiously awaiting the Inaugural Ball which will take place at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. 59 News spoke to Raleigh County residents who plan on attending.

For many people in West Virginia, Monday will be a night to remember. Angela Crook is one of the thousands expected to attend the Inaugural Ball at the Greenbrier Monday night. She says this is the first Governor-elect her and her husband have personally known and are excited to be there to celebrate his inauguration.

"I think we're all really looking forward to it and we're looking forward to the next four years and hopefully we can see some changes for West Virginia and that'll put us in the upswing a little bit instead of the negative spotlight. Maybe some positive can come out of this election," said Crook.

As happy as she is to be there for support, she says she's also excited for the fashion. She's not the only one who's ready to admire all the ball gowns. Kaylee Prichard has helped many women pick out their formal wear, but she's just as excited to get dressed up in her own gown to enjoy a glamorous night out.

"I'm excited to dress up and get a night out with my friends and the staff here and get to dress up and be pretty for one night," said Prichard, Sales Associate at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom.

While she says the event is black tie optional, many women are taking the opportunity to wear the best black tie attire they can find.

"Anything from strapless to long sleeve, like I said any color really, we've had navy, greens, emeralds, golds, things like that. I'm in between a red and a blue on mine so I haven't decided yet," Prichard added.