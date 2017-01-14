Ringling Bros Circus to Close after 146 Years

According to the AP, the Ringling Bros Circus is set to have their final show this year.

Around the world the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has performed for millions of fans over the course of its 146-year reign as one of the world's biggest big tops. The show has announced it is closing down permanently because of declining ticket sales.

The big event began two decades before the U.S. Civil War - equal parts freak show, zoo and museum. In 1881, it officially became the circus that generations grew up watching and saw many evolutions over the years, most recently with its decision to retire its elephant acts.



