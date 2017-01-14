Greenbrier Sports Club cooks up chili cook off

The 4th annual Cabin Fever Chili Cook Off is underway at the Greenbrier Sporting Club and it was all for a good cause.

Five teams took part in competing for the People's Choice and Chefs Choice award.

In addition to having great tasting Chilli the event also served as a fund raiser to help those in need.

"We gotta lot of fun here with 5 different teams cooking chili we're raising a lot of good money for a lot of the local charities our members really like to support local organizations and be apart of the community," event organizer Clay Elkins said.

The five charities included United way, Child and Youth Advocacy Center, Greenbrier Humane Society, Humane Society Foundation, and Hope Village.

In addition to being one of the fundraiser charity's Hope Village organization was also awarded with a 250,000 donation.

Hope Village is a local charity that has helped build new homes for dozens of families effected by the June Floods.

