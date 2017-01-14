Governor-Elect Jim Justice Appoints Two More To His Administrati - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Governor-Elect Jim Justice appoints two more to administration

Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration.

John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery.

Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Highway Administration.

Smith will join the Justice team in February, but no time frame was given as to when Myers will begin his new appointment. 

We will update with any new information as it becomes available.

