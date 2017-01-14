Man drowns at a Charleston hotel

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the Courtyard Marriott in Charleston, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

A call came in of a possible drowning in the hotel pool.

Lt. Steve Cooper with the Charleston Police Department confirmed that one adult male drowned. The name and age of the drowning victim has not been released.

Lt. Cooper said no foul play was suspected and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The Hotel was unavailable for comment.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.