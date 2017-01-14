Possible impact of repealing Obamacare for West Virginia



When it comes to the Affordable Care Act some residents and lawmakers agree that its too expensive for those living here in the mountain state.



"I don't think much of it it cost too many people extra money and a lot of people don't get coverage," Princeton resident Bobby Terry said.



Senator Shelley Moore Capito shared the same sentiment and said she plans to repeal the program in an effort to replace it

"Obama care is falling under its own weight. I will vote to repeal it and I will also make sure before I make the repeal vote that there is a transition period where people aren't going to get the rug pulled out from them," Capito Said.



Right now roughly 200,000 West Virginians are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act that's according Doris Selko

Southern regional coordinator for West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare.



"If they just totally repeal it and don't replace it then it will be totally devastating for the state of West Virginia Selko said.She she agrees that the program is expensive however if its repealed it will also have an effect on the local economy.

"More than $700 million has come in to West Virginia through the Affordable Care Act 16,000 jobs have been made available in West Virginia because of the Affordable Care Act." And for those who do not have Obamacare and rely on private health care coverage Selko said there are still benefits out there that could be at risk.



"Everybody that has insurance now has preventive care at no cost to them you know so it doesn't matter if weather you are on a subsidy plan or weather you are on Medicare through the expansion you got that benefit and that benefit could be taken away," Selko said.

