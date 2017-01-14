City Slickers hosts free coat drive

The holiday season may be long gone but it's still the season of giving, which is especially true for one local business in Beckley. City Slickers in Beckley is hosting a coat drive in conjunction with Beckley's Quota Club.

This is the second year they're hosting the coat drive. Last year they gave away roughly 300 coats to people in need. Salon Co-Owner Angela Crook says they simply hang the coats outside their salon so anyone who may need a coat can easily stop by and pick one up.

"The nice part about doing it by just hanging them out is maybe there's a person who wouldn't qualify for one of the pantries to go in and get a jacket and they would be able to come in here and get it and they wouldn't be embarrassed because they don't have to come in and talk to us, they're hanging outside so it's for anyone who would like to have one," said Crook.

If you would like to donate a coat you can drop off your donation at their salon located on 720 Johnstown road in Beckley. Crook says right now they are most in need of children's coats.