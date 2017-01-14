New study suggests 75 minutes at the gym may be enough

We're already a few weeks into the new year, which means your new year resolutions may be starting to fizzle out. But in some cases, that may not be a bad thing. 59 News caught up with some trainers at the YMCA in Beckley to see if its still alright if you're only making it to the gym once or twice a week.

If you're new year's resolution of getting more exercise is slowly coming to a halt, you may not have to worry just yet. Even though it's still not the best regimen, only getting your exercise in on Saturday's and Sunday's can still lower your risk of developing health problems, according to a study from the JAMA Internal Medicine published last week.

"Well, the lower fitness level you are the less you have to do to get in shape. Like if you work out for six weeks and don't work out for a day it won't hurt you that bad, but if you have a bunch of good days and one bad day it also won't hurt you that bad. If you're doing anything you'll get in better shape," said Christopher Barbera, Raleigh County resident.

The World Health Organization recommends adults to get at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, or 150 minutes of moderate exercise, each week.

"I don't think it's enough but it's better than sitting on the couch so as long as you're exercising and burning calories and you're burning fat. So like I said if you can get one day in or two days in or if you go by the hours, as long as you come to the gym that's all that matters," Al Leftwich, trainer at the YMCA.

According to the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition about one in three adults get the recommended amount of exercise each week. But Al Leftwich says as long as you keep building on your goals and start out slow- you'll have a better chance of finishing strong.

"Whatever your goals are all you have to do is small steps, don't set your goals too high and that's why people stop coming or get discouraged. We have trainers here so if you need help all you have to do is ask," Leftwich added.

Trainers from the YMCA say that even if you start working out just one day a week you have to be patient with your goals and take it one day at a time.