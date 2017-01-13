Beckley Walmart stops 24-hour service

A local Walmart store will be changing their hours later this month. According to leaders with the corporation, the store on Eisenhower Drive will no longer be open 24-hours. Officials said the change comes in response to how customers are shopping.

Starting on January 28, 2017, the Beckley store will close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. The MacArthur Walmart will remain open 24-hours a day. At this time, there is no indication that there will be any staff reductions as a result of the reduced hours.