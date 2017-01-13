Raleigh County Board of Education faces big budget cut - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Board of Education faces big budget cut

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Raleigh County schools are facing a difficult financial future. The Board of Education was told their budget will be reduced by more than $1 million.  The announcement was made Friday, January 13, 2017. Officials said the cut is attributed to a decrease in the number of students going to public schools in the county.

Officials also said they are looking to layoff personnel to balance the budget. A work session is planned for next week to determine what cuts to make.

