Oak Hill man arrested for child sex crimes

An Oak Hill man was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a child. Jason Dixon of Oak Hill was arrested on Friday, January 13, 2017 and charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust, two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault and two counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse. An investigation revealed a young girl told school counselors she had been repeatedly sexually abused by the suspect. Detectives said the sexual abuse occurred on multiple occasions over a period of several years.

Dixon is already registered as a Sexual Offender in the State of West Virginia. He was previously convicted of Third Degree Sexual Assault. The victim in that case was a twelve year-old child. The alleged victim in this current case is a girl under the age of twelve.

"We are extremely grateful for the assistance provided to us by the Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center in conducting investigations of this nature," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Just For Kids, Inc. provides not only a highly-trained forensic interviewer to talk with the child, but offers follow-up counseling and support for the child and his or her family as they deal with the physical and emotional trauma of a child who has been subjected to physical or sexual abuse. They also provide a child-friendly setting for these interviews, as opposed to the cold, sterile environment of a police interview room."

This incident remains under investigation by Detective-Corporal James Pack of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Child Protective Services Division of DHHR and by the Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center.