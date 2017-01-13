Town of Rainelle Helps Family Remove Waste From Property

A Rainelle family impacted by the floods had been living without a septic system since the summer, putting their waste in buckets that had been sitting outside, some for as long as six months.

But the town stepped in to help the family Jan. 13, 2017.

Michael Ryland, Greenbrier County resident, wore a smile even as he dumped large tote bins and buckets full of his own feces that afternoon. That's because he no longer has to live with them.

The town of Rainelle helped Ryland get rid of his family's waste that sat outside of his old trailer home for months.

"It was a blessing, you know," Ryland said. "Don't get me wrong, it smelled. It's off my grandfather's property now, and that's all that really matters."

Ryland said he and his family lived in a donated trailer on his grandfather's property on Ohio Avenue after losing everything in the June, 2016 flood.

But the trailer didn't have a septic system and the bathroom in the home of Ryland's grandfather was destroyed. So whatever Ryland, his wife and two children flushed down their toilet was sent to containers outside.

A total six buckets and two large tote bins of waste collected by the family since late June, 2016 sat outside the trailer, creating a fowl stench and a health hazard for the entire street.

"It was awful," Ryland said. "I mean, the smell was always around us, we could always smell it. There was never a second that went by that the ammonia didn't make you disgusted."

After Ryland loaded up the truck, the town of Rainelle had the waste transported to the local Public Service District where he dumped all of it.

"They made it so I could use one of the water company's trucks to haul it, because I didn't have a truck to haul it," Ryland said. "And you know basically helped us out a lot, saved us a lot of expenses."

The original owner of the trailer moved it off of Ryland's grandfather's property. Ryland also laid down lime on the ground of the property to help get rid of the smell.

Andy Pendleton, Rainelle mayor, said she's glad the situation is over with and cleaned up.

Ryland and his family have moved into a new mobile home in Rupert with a working septic system.

