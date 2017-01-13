Buffalo Trail ATV Resort Seeing More Business Each Year

Managers at Buffalo Trial ATV Resort in Mercer County say their business keeps growing each year.

Ashley Burnopp has lived in the Bluewell area for about 7 years now. She believes ATV tourism has made a positive economic impact to the area. She said she even does some ATV riding herself.

Burnopp said, "It's bringing in the newcomers to the area, a lot of people staying in the area to do the ATV riding and stuff. It's making this area a lot more popular."

Bluewell is home to the Buffalo Trial ATV Resort. It has cabins, cottages, and tree houses for ATV riders to stay in. Property Manager Bo Williams said they see more business each year. He said they see visitors from Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and even Canada.

Williams said, "We're a nice little get out of town for the weekend destination. Having the Hatfield McCoy Pocahontas Trail right beside us kind of worked in favor of both the Hatfield McCoy and us."

They've been open since 2014. Williams said they have a fire pit outside of every cabin.

Williams said, "We offer free firewood so they can sit around the camp fire. It's not only just for us, it's for like local gas stations and Kroger. I mean they do bring in some good revenue to the area."

They also have a restaurant that's open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.