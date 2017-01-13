$2 Million lottery ticket sold in Princeton, WV

Officials with the West Virginia Lottery announced they are looking for the winner of a $2 Million Powerball Ticket. The winner matched five numbers in the Jan. 11 drawing and had added the Powerplay option. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 13, 16 and 43 with a Powerball number of 24.

The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly on Stafford Dr. in Princeton, WV. This was the only ticket in the country to match five numbers in Wednesday's drawing. The match was for $1 Million, but Powerplay doubled the winnings. According to the West Virginia Lottery, the winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. They are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call 304-558-0500.

There was no winner for the Powerball Jackpot which stands at $121 Million for the next drawing. That will be held on Saturday night.