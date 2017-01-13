UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal ATV accident

1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 UPDATE:

New details are released in an accident that lead to the death of a man from South Carolina. Troopers with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police said Thomas Melvin was killed after his ATV ran off the road in the Crumpler area early Friday morning.

According to investigators, Melvin was traveling on County Route 14 when he went over and embankment and ran into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Melvin was apparently visiting McDowell County with friends to ride ATVs.

ORIGINAL STORY: Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are investigating an early morning ATV accident. It happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 off of Crumpler Mountain Road in McDowell County.

The rider of the ATV was killed in the accident. Details on what happened are still limited. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Firefighters and EMTs also responded to the call.

The crash is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police. Watch for more details here and on the air as they become available.