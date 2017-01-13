One person dead in Boomer house fire

One person is dead after a fire in Fayette County late last night, January 12, 2016.



Around midnight a fire was reported with possible entrapment at a house on A street in Boomer, WV. Boomer, Smithers, Montgomery and Gauley Bridge Volunteer Fire Departments respond to the scene. When they arrived, and got the fire under control they located the body of a woman.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene.

The woman's body was transported to the Medical Examiner to establish her identity, and determine the cause of death. Investigators believe the woman is a 53 year-old female known to reside in this home, but this cannot be positively confirmed at this time.

This fire is still under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said. "The preliminary results of this investigation do not appear to indicate that this fire was intentionally started, but it is too early in the investigation to make any final conclusions or determinations as to the exact cause of this fire."