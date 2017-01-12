Boone County Ambulance Authority Lays Off 5 EMTs

In a controversial meeting, the Boone County Ambulance Authority Board of Directors have moved to lay off five full-time EMTs, moving them back to part-time positions.

The Board of Directors also have moved to consolidate several ambulance stations throughout the county.

Right now, the Ambulance Authority is more than $900,000 down on levy collections since 2011.

In the meeting, board members brought up other ways to save money, including taking away some benefits that employees currently have.

However, they instead determined that the layoffs was the best plan of action.

Also, as of this evening, there is a hiring freeze for all ambulance positions within the county in order to save money.