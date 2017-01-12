Johnny Johnston Jr's Wife Speaks out about his Murder

Wednesday night (1/11) an arrest was made involving the shooting at Frasure Creek Mine in Kincaid

Johnny Johnston Jr and Russell Walker were allegedly at Frasure Creek with the intent to steal from the mine. As the two were trespassing on the mine property, an off duty security guard went after the two. Russell Walker left the scene, but Johnston was shot and killed by Gary Gover, the off duty guard.

West Virginia State Police arrested Gary Gover and he was indicted on murder charges.

"He took someone's life, he didn't shoot him face-to-face he shot him in the back," said Johnston's wife, Virginia Johnston.

More than 4 months after an off duty security guard, Gary Gover, shot and killed Johnny Johnston Jr at Frasure Creek Mine, his passing is still felt by his family. Virginia said it's the way it happened that she can't comprehend. "Forward, I could have got that, I could have understood a little better that the guy was fighting for his life, but he walked away, you can't see that coming," said Virginia.

Johnny Johnston Jr was allegedly trespassing on mine property with the intent to steal. His heartbroken wife believes he turned around to leave before he was shot and killed in the back by Gover.

Fighting back tears she told 59 News that Johnny was a funny, hardworking family man, not a criminal. "My children are devastated, I am, his mom is, his dad is, the Johnston's are a big family, one person impacted a lot of lives," said Virginia.

Gary Gover is now facing life in prison for murder. and 59 News asked Virginia, "Does it give you justice?" "No, it still doesn't bring John-John back but the guy needs to pay for what he did," said Virginia.

She said this heartbreak is the kind of pain she wouldn't wish upon her worst enemy. "It's tore our whole family apart," said Virginia.

As Virginia works to hold her family together, she has one thing to say to Grover's wife. "She should count her blessings that she can visit her husband in a jail or prison- however this pans out- I visit mine at the cemetery," said Virginia.

The Prosecuting Attorney in Fayette County, Larry Harrah said Gary Gover will be arraigned tomorrow (1/13).