Raleigh County Convention Center Prepares for Extreme Bull Riding Competition

A popular bull riding showdown in Beckley starts bucking tomorrow.

Day one of the eighth annual Extreme Bull Riding competition begins Friday night, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. This two-day event will feature local and out of state riders.

The general manager of the Convention Center said special preparations are done for the show because it's the only event she allows dirt to be brought into the arena for.

"We have to remove the basketball floor, get everything all cleaned up, get our risers in place and then we have to do extra boards around to contain the dirt," Andrea Akers, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center general manager, said. "And we have to do some plastic covering over areas we don't want dirt to get in."

Both nights of the Extreme Bull Riding competition will start at 8 p.m. at the Convention Center. Akers said normally more than 2,000 people show up each night of the event.

Tickets are on sale now.

