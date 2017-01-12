Rhodell Water System Still Running Amidst Past Issues

A rural Raleigh County town still has a working water system that was expected to dry up in December, 2016.

Patricia Fortner, Rhodell mayor, told us at the start of November, 2016 it would be about 30 days until its water mine ran dry. Leaks to the old mine left the town without running water during the weekend of Halloween, 2016.

But the leaks had been fixed by Nov. 1, 2016 and it hasn't seen any problems since.

"I hope that we can keep it just like we always have," Fortner said. "I would love to be able to do that, you know. But I can't tell, you know, what the future's going to hold with it, you know? I mean, hopefully we can keep it as long as we can."

Rhodell Water Works is one of the only ways the town makes money for its general fund.

A permanent solution that's been discussed to replace the old water mine is for Raleigh County Public Services District to take it over.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.