Conference to focus on West Virginia flood recovery efforts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A conference at Marshall University will focus on long-term recovery efforts following last summer's devastating flooding in West Virginia.

The conference will be held Friday at Marshall's Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.

Marshall says there will be four panels of speakers from government, business, higher education and nonprofit groups. Co-hosting the conference is the group West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice will be the keynote speaker. Also expected to attend are Tom Wooten, who wrote a book on the rebuilding of New Orleans neighborhoods following Hurricane Katrina; and Steve Eddy, the former city manager of Moore, Oklahoma, where a 2013 tornado killed 24 people.

The June floods in West Virginia killed 24 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

