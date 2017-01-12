Greenbrier Sports Performance Center to Host Spring League Footb - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier Sports Performance Center to Host Spring League Football

By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -

 The event schedule at The Greenbrier is getting busier. The Greenbrier Resort is opening it's doors to a new Football Organization called "The Spring League." The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center has been a destination for a number of Professional and Collegiate Football programs, and that tradition continues this April.

 Every year, more than 250 young athletes hear their names called at the NFL draft and their dreams of joining a Professional Football Franchise are realized. But what happens to the players who don't get drafted? Some players get invited to training camps, some head to Canada, some wait another year and hope to get a phone call. Now, those players will be given a chance to showcase their talent, and they'll be doing it right here in Southern West Virginia.

 "[The Spring League] gives them an opportunity," said Habibi Mamone, Greenbrier President of SSCM. "Some of them have already played in the NFL and may have been injured and trying to get back in. So it's an opportunity... It just gives them that extra exposure that we've been missing. So, I think it's a great opportunity for those players."

 The Spring League features four teams that will compete in six games throughout the month of April. These players will have a chance to learn from a full staff of well-qualified coaches, trainers and scouts, most of whom have had their own experience in the NFL.

 "They're still developing their staff, so their putting it together, but the feedback and the response has been amazing," said Mamone. "It does include some of the NFL staff as part of their staff, so it's going to be really positive."

 The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center is only three years old, but it has already hosted a few college football programs and professional teams like the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals.

 The Spring League season will kick off in April running from Monday, April 5th, to Sunday, April 26th. Players that want to be considered for The Spring League can apply online at www.TheSpringLeague.com and submit their film for a formal evaluation. Tickets for Games go on sale February 1st and can also be purchased at www.TheSpringLeague.Com
 

  MSAC Commissioner passes away

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:21:23 GMT
    FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

  Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:24:35 GMT

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

  Minor League Baseball Update

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:13:19 GMT

     The West Virginia Miners (19-17), looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss at home, put on a defensive showcase against the Champion City Kings (22-15) on Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. After suffering a 12-6 loss, the Miners, lead by right-handed pitcher Michael Syrett, defeated Champion City 1-0.

