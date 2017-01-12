Fayette County regains partial control of schools

UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2017; 6:00 p.m.)

The West Virginia Board of Education voted to return local control to Fayette County Schools during its January board meeting on Jan. 12, 2017.

Fayette County will regain control of most of the school system, with exceptions to facilities and finances related to facilities.

Terry George, Fayette County superintendent, called the vote a very positive step for the local board of education.

"Our local board will now have control over personnel, over most of finance," George said. "They'll have control of all policies, all discipline and just day to day operations of the school board."

Brad Limer, Fayette United For Safe Education (FUSE) board member, said the vote makes sense. He explained that's because just last month, the state Board of Education also approved funding for Fayette County's revised outline for the future of its schools.

The new and improved Fayette Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan (CEFP) will complete construction of new buildings and consolidate existing schools.

"We're getting a lot of money coming in to the county for new schools," Limer said. "And the state wants to make sure that with new elections for board of education locally in 2018, that they retain control to make sure that the CEFP doesn't get changed and everything continues to flow."

The vote comes after seven years of state control over Fayette County Schools.

"It speaks volumes as to the confidence that the state board of education has in our current board members," George said.

The local board of education will regain control on February 6.

