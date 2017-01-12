Three arrested on meth charges in Crawley, WV - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Three arrested on meth charges in Crawley, WV

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
James Waddell and John Flack James Waddell and John Flack
Stacy Vanmeter Stacy Vanmeter

An investigation into a meth lab lead to the arrest of three suspects in Greenbrier County.  Deputies searched a home in Crawley, WV on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.  That lead to the arrest of three people.

Stacy Lynn Vanmeter, 25, James Allen Waddell, 28, both of Crawley, WV and John Edward Flack, 38, of Wolf Creek, WV are all charged with operating a clandestine meth lab.  Flack is also facing a fugitive from justice charge.  

All three are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.  Their bond is set at $25,000 each.  

