Three arrested on meth charges in Crawley, WV

An investigation into a meth lab lead to the arrest of three suspects in Greenbrier County. Deputies searched a home in Crawley, WV on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. That lead to the arrest of three people.

Stacy Lynn Vanmeter, 25, James Allen Waddell, 28, both of Crawley, WV and John Edward Flack, 38, of Wolf Creek, WV are all charged with operating a clandestine meth lab. Flack is also facing a fugitive from justice charge.

All three are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Their bond is set at $25,000 each.