McDowell County Sheriff's Department avoid layoffs, night shift still at risk

During Tuesday night's County Commission meeting, Sheriff Martin West was able to secure funding to avoid laying off his deputies. However, his department is now being faced with another hurdle, a pay cut and that is causing issues with keeping his men on the force.



"Got another one went to Princeton P.D. got another that said he's possibly going to Mercer County also in March waiting on someone to retire I think but we keep losing," West said.

West will start receiving a percentage of money from coal royalties to avoid laying off the six deputies whose jobs were in jeopardy.

During the last set of meetings, the question was how much money would the ambulance authority get, and how much would the Sheriff's Department get?

That question was answered.



"Ambulance Authority is going to get 10,000 off of that 36,000 is going to go into general accounting then we can help make up the sheriff and we don't have to lay off any deputies and stuff," County Commission President Gordon Lambert said.



Despite receiving the money, sacrifices will still have to be made. The new funds will prevent layoffs, but each deputy in the department will still have to take a 10 percent pay cut, and Because of that cut, West said three of those deputies are planning to leave on their own and find another job. Ultimately putting his night shift at risk.



"You can't leave one out there on evening shift and you have to have two at least so we will probably end up going to one shift in March if that happens until they allow me to hire another deputy," he said,



It's a situation that residents like Jim Gouge can't live with. He said his safety is a big concern and is afraid that things won't improve.



"My house has been broken into a couple time not lately. Crime is rapid now so when they know the sheriffs not out there its probably going to triple or get worse.

When the deputies leave the force, West said its unclear when he'll be able to replace those positions because right now the county is currently on a hiring freeze.

