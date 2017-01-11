Fayette County Dispatchers Get Extended Time to Use 2016 Vacation Hours

Several Fayette County 911 dispatchers, who worked a large amount of overtime during the June floods, are getting their 2016 vacation hours back.

Instead of losing the hours, they've been granted a three month extension.

A 1,000 year flood ravaged parts of southern West Virginia towards the end of June. Emma Kelly, Fayette County 911 dispatcher of 14 years, found herself right in the thick of it.

"It was very busy, very hard, very stressful," Kelly said. "You know you have to deal with people who are calling, letting you know their house was flooding, someone probably trapped. It was rough."

From June 23 through July 17, dispatchers at the Fayette County 911 Center were taking up to 100 emergency calls every day. All hands on deck and more were needed, so Kelly and five other employees there stepped up.

They sacrificed all of their own vacation hours to work overtime.

"This is one awesome group of awesome people we have here," Kevin Walker, Fayette County 911 director, said. "Our employees are here for the citizens. They will go above and beyond anything to ensure the safety of the citizens of Fayette County."

Walker and James Bennett, his deputy director, didn't want their dispatchers' efforts to go without reward. The two convinced the Fayette County Commission to vote unanimously to break from policy and allow the six employees to use 2016 vacation hours this year.

The dispatchers have been granted an additional 90 days to take the time off.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," Kelly said. "I was very thankful. I was very thankful for James and Kevin for helping us with that. for helping us with that. We were like, 'hey we worked hard for this, can we not get an extension?' They worked on it and they got it for us. "

