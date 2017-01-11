Tomblin delivers farewell address, proposes budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - After recounting his administration's efforts to deal with the coal industry's downturn, a drug epidemic and budget shortfalls, West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in his farewell address has also proposed a new state budget.

The 64-year-old Tomblin, a Democrat, leaves after two terms and six years in office.

He received a standing ovation before a joint session of the House of Delegates and the state Senate that he formerly led. Both now have Republican majorities.

Tomblin says they have attracted other businesses to diversify West Virginia's economy, increased treatment for drug abuse now regarded as an illness not a crime, cut the budget by $600 million and cut several taxes.

To balance next year's budget, he's proposing a 1 percent increase in the state's consumer sales tax.

