Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg Kicks off their Music Makers Project - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg Kicks off their Music Makers Project this month

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is kicking off their Music Makers Project this month. 

The project works to incorporate southern roots music through a series of concerts and interactive exhibits. 

This Friday (1/13) there will be a Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute concert. The lineup includes many artists who Carnegie hall is excited to host. 

"Russ Hicks is no longer able to join on this spot on the tour so Landau Eugene Murphy Jr will be stepping in for him and we're excited to have him back so soon he was just here in December," said the Marketing Director for Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, Ali Johnston.

Tickets for the concert are just $10 and the concert will begin at 7:30 but doors open an hour early so people can experience their interactive exhibits. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.