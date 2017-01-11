Mistrial Declared In Child Sex Crimes Trial In Mercer County

A mistrial was declared in Mercer County in the trial of Charles Barie,Junior on Thursday January 12, 2017 due to the jury not being able to reach a verdict. Barie was on trial for 30 counts of child sex crimes. Defense attorneys said it first started out as 54 counts but a judge reduced it to 30 counts. Prosecutors said Barie is facing 10 counts of first degree sexual assault of a minor, 10 counts of sexual abuse, and 10 counts of another sexual related charge. The child involved was less than 12-years-old when the alleged abuse occurred. A retrial date has been set for March 21, 2017.

UPDATE

Wednesday January 11, 2017 was day 2 for a trial of a man who is facing child sex crimes charges in Mercer County. Charles Barie, Junior is facing 30 counts of child sex crimes.

Prosecutors said he's facing 10 counts of first degree sexual assault of a minor, 10 counts of sexual abuse, and 10 counts of another sexual related charge. We are told the child involved was less than 12-years-old when the alleged abuse occurred. Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies made the arrest last spring. Prosecutors said the reported crimes began back in 2000 and 2003.

If convicted, Barie faces 300 to 700 years in prison. The jury will be read instructions around 9 a.m. on Thursday January 12, 2017.